Any attempt to disrupt HK rule of law doomed to fail: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged Britain to immediately stop its "clumsy political stunt" and stop its interference in Hong Kong's affairs and other China's internal affairs.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to media reports that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has recently claimed to support the withdrawal of its judges from Hong Kong's top court.

"China deplores and rejects the UK moves of pressuring non-permanent British judges into resigning from the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal and using the matter to denigrate the national security law for the HKSAR and interfere in China's internal affairs," Wang said.

He pointed out that since the implementation of the national security law of Hong Kong, the rule of law in Hong Kong has been earnestly improved and better safeguarded, and foreign investors' confidence in Hong Kong has been further enhanced.

The UK's interference in and disruption of Hong Kong's judiciary via political maneuvers under the pretext of protecting Hong Kong's rule of law fully expose the UK's hypocrisy and double standards, and such practices have met sweeping opposition and condemnation from all sectors of Hong Kong society, Wang said.

He went on to point out that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and Hong Kong's rule of law will continue to be consolidated and improved on the basis of "one country, two systems" and the basic law of Hong Kong.

"We urge the UK to immediately stop its clumsy political stunt and stop its interference in Hong Kong's affairs and other China's internal affairs. Any attempt to disrupt Hong Kong's law and order and undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability is bound to end in failure," Wang added.

