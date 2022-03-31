Chinese, Pakistani FMs discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 30, 2022. Qureshi is here to attend the third meeting of foreign ministers of the countries neighboring Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on Wednesday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qureshi is in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, to attend the third meeting of foreign ministers of the countries neighboring Afghanistan.

In the face of the complex and volatile international and regional situation, the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has withstood the test and shown strong vitality, becoming an important factor in safeguarding regional peace and stability, Wang said.

No matter how the international situation changes, China will continue to view and promote China-Pakistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, and will be Pakistan's most reliable partner and strongest backer, Wang added.

Noting that Pakistan and China have supported each other in weal and woe and have never let each other down, Qureshi said Pakistan is ready to maintain sound communication with China, with the two nations firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their core interests.

The two sides exchanged views on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and agreed to continue to promote the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Qureshi said Pakistan will make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.

Qureshi said that Pakistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are deeply concerned about the multiple challenges brought by the spillover of the crisis to developing countries, and they advocate respecting international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

Pakistan is willing to work with China to adopt a common position and make a unified voice, Qureshi added.

China and Pakistan, like other developing countries, adhere to the general direction of dialogue, negotiation and the restoration of peace, Wang said.

"Under the current circumstances, we should be especially vigilant against the negative spillover effects of the Ukraine crisis," Wang said. "We must not allow the Cold War mentality to resurface in Asia. We must not allow bloc confrontation to repeat in Asia. We must not allow small and medium-sized countries in the region to become tools or even victims of major-country rivalry."

He said China is ready to work with Pakistan and neighboring countries to play a constructive role in regional and world peace and stability.

