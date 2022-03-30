Chinese FM holds video conference with top EU diplomat

Xinhua) 09:25, March 30, 2022

HEFEI, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a video conference with Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Wang said that China and the EU, as two major forces in a multipolar world, should maintain regular strategic communication, keep enhancing mutual understanding, constantly expand cooperation consensus, and jointly address various global challenges.

He called on the two sides to make good preparations for high-level exchanges so as to provide strategic guidance for bilateral cooperation and send a positive signal to the world.

Borrell said the EU remains committed to improving bilateral relations with China. He reiterated the EU's adherence to the one-China principle, noting that the EU as a whole and all member states will not and should not deviate from this position.

On the Ukraine crisis, Borrell said it has brought severe impact on the EU as well as on the world, and the EU is calling for an early ceasefire.

For his part, Wang said China is ready to work with the international community to continue to call for a ceasefire and peace talks, avoiding a large-scale humanitarian crisis, and opening the door to peace.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)