FMs of four Asian countries, Panama to visit China

Xinhua) 16:48, March 28, 2022

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, and Myanmar's Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin will pay visits to China separately from March 31 to April 3, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Monday, adding that Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes will visit China on April 4.

