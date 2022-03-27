Chinese FM reaffirms friendly policy, win-win cooperation with Nepal

Xinhua) 07:56, March 27, 2022

KATHMANDU, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday that China will stick to its friendly policy toward Nepal and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the South Asian country.

At a meeting with Nepali Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, Wang said no matter how the international scene and domestic situation of the two countries change, China will strive to promote the building of a China-Nepal community with shared future along the direction set by the leaders of the two countries.

Wang elaborated China's support for Nepal in three aspects.

First, China will support Nepal in finding a development path suited to its national conditions. China's friendly policy is open to all parties and party factions, and the people of Nepal, Wang said.

China encourages all parties and party factions in Nepal to engage in inclusive consultation and cooperate with each other for the sake of the fundamental and long-term interests of the people, and jointly explore a governance model that is conducive to promoting political stability, economic growth and people's livelihood, Wang said.

Second, China supports Nepal in pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies. China always believes that all countries are equal regardless of size, and respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, he said.

China believes that the affairs of Nepal should be decided by its people, he said, noting that China opposes any attempt to undermine Nepal's sovereignty and independence, interfere in its internal affairs and engage in geopolitical games in Nepal.

Nepal should become a promising land for cooperation between China and South Asia, and China is glad to see Nepal co-exist friendly with other countries and play a bigger role in regional and international affairs, Wang said.

Third, China supports Nepal in furthering participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

China and Nepal have made encouraging progress in jointly building the Belt and Road, which has significantly boosted Nepal's national construction, Wang said.

The Chinese side is willing to push forward the key cooperation projects between the two sides, ensure the smooth running of land ports between the two countries, explore cross-border cooperation in electricity, expand economic and people-to-people exchange channels, and build the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network to make the Himalayas a bond of friendly cooperation between the two countries, Wang said.

China is ready to assist Nepal in taking advantage of its own human resources, geographical location and national ecosystem as well as the opportunities brought by China's development to speed up its development and revitalization.

Khadka said that the two countries are good friends which share a traditional friendship, and also good partners in terms of promoting development cooperation.

Khadka said that Nepal thanked China's support for Nepal's efforts to safeguard sovereignty and independence as well as oppose external interference, reaffirming that Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests.

They agreed that the two countries should strengthen cooperation in terms of anti-pandemic drive and vaccines.

Both sides agreed that the Sino-Nepali cross-border railway project, planned by leaders of both countries and welcomed by the two peoples, should be completed, stretching the railway to Kathmandu.

Following the meeting, the two foreign ministers attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents concerning technology, agriculture, infrastructure and public health.

