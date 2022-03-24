Chinese FM meets Pakistani chief of army staff on ties, int'l issues

Xinhua) 13:14, March 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and the two had friendly and in-depth discussions on the relations between China and Pakistan as well as the regional and international issues.

During the meeting, the Pakistani chief of army staff spoke highly of the high-level strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Bajwa praised and expressed support for China's foreign policy, saying China has pursued a balanced and steady foreign policy, been committed to world peace and development and fulfilled its role as a responsible major country in international hotspot issues.

Wang said China appreciates the Pakistani military for its proactive effort and significant contribution over the years in consolidating and strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, safeguarding the security and smooth progress of the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and ensuring the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.

Wang also said that the Pakistani military has played a role of stabilizer and ballast in building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

On the Afghanistan issue, Wang called for wisdom of the East to promote dialogue and communication to solve it, instead of resorting to pressure or sanctions.

Both China and Pakistan have encouraged the ruling authorities of Afghanistan to actively build an open and inclusive political framework, implement moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and resolutely fight all forms of terrorism, he said.

Noting that Afghanistan enjoys favorable geographical advantages, resources endowment and development potential, Wang said the international community should support Afghanistan in finding the right path of economic development, livelihood improvement and self-reliance.

Bajwa said that Pakistan is highly concerned about the spillover effect of the Ukraine crisis, appreciates China's stance of upholding justice and balance and promoting peace talks, and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China in this regard.

Noting that the Ukraine crisis has taught the world that conflicts are to occur when one pursues exclusive or absolute security and seeks one's own security over others' insecurity, Wang said that in the 21st century, military blocs and clan rivalries have long lost people's support and are doomed to fail.

