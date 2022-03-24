Development of China-Gambia ties serves both peoples' interests: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:32, March 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday that sustained, stable and healthy development of the China-Gambia relations serves the long-term and fundamental interests of the two peoples.

Wang made the remarks while meeting with Mamadou Tangara, Gambian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, on the sidelines of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in the Pakistani capital.

Wang noted that China appreciates Gambia having adhered to the one-China policy to maintain the political foundation for bilateral relations since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations.

The two countries' mutual support in international affairs have showed that bilateral relations are at a high level, Wang added.

China will continue to support Gambia's efforts for national development and improving its people's well-being, he said.

During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister also said that China is willing to work with Gambia to strengthen bilateral strategic communication and jointly safeguard the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs -- the basic norm governing international relations which is of crucial importance to the developing countries.

Wang said China has never engaged in proxy wars nor sought so-called spheres of influence. China opposes power politics and bloc confrontation, stands for equality among all countries regardless of their sizes, and advocates promoting greater democracy in international relations.

Wang congratulated Gambia on its hosting the upcoming OIC summit this year, saying that Gambia will continue to play an active role in the OIC, boosting the solidarity and advance of the Islamic world.

Tangara said the relations between his country and China have weathered changing circumstances and moved forward steadily, enjoying smooth progresses in their cooperation in every field as well as a reliable and strong partnership.

Tangara reaffirmed his country's adherence to the one-China policy. He said that like China, Gambia sticks to an independent foreign policy and firmly supports multilateralism.

The Gambian foreign minister also noted that China has played a leading role in promoting global development and made significant contributions to the world's joint fight against COVID-19.

