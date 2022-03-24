Chinese, Nigerien FMs meet on ties, regional security

March 24

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou Wednesday on the sidelines of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in the Pakistani capital.

Wang said that China and Niger have enjoyed solid mutual trust and friendship, and have always firmly supported each other on the issues concerning each other's core interests.

Noting that the two countries have witnessed deepening economic and trade cooperation and smooth advancement of key projects, Wang said China is ready to work with Niger to promote the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Niger to better benefit the Nigerien people.

China appreciates Niger's contribution during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and is willing to strengthen coordination with Niger on multilateral affairs, jointly oppose hegemonism, uphold international equity and justice, and safeguard the common interests of both countries and developing countries at large, Wang said.

China hopes that Niger will support the Global Development Initiative, build greater international consensus and speed up the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Wang added.

For his part, Massaoudou said the Global Development Initiative proposed by the Chinese leader is visionary and has the firm support of Niger.

China has always offered timely assistance to Niger when it encountered difficulties. China is the first to respond to Niger's request for COVID-19 assistance, providing the first batch of vaccines, which Niger will bear in mind, he said.

Niger is willing to deepen its friendship with China, an important economic and trade partner for the country, and accelerate economic development and enhance its international competitiveness with China's support, he added.

The Nigerien foreign minister also introduced the security situation in the Sahel region and hoped to strengthen the regional security cooperation mechanism and enhance Niger's capability to safeguard security.

In response, Wang said that China supports national security capacity building in the Sahel region.

Noting that development is the basis for security, Wang said that China stands ready to continue to provide assistance within its capacity to the countries in the region to accelerate development and improve people's livelihood, and to mobilize more resources and form stronger synergies by strengthening South-South cooperation so as to support African countries to achieve common development.

