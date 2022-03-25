Chinese FM reiterates China's consistent stance on Palestinian issue

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Wednesday with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, saying China will continue to stand firmly together with the Palestinian people.

They had an in-depth exchange of views on the sidelines of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in the Pakistani capital.

Wang said China fully agreed to the calls made at the OIC meeting on the Palestinian issue, noting that the issue should not be marginalized nor forgotten, and the injustice lasting over 50 years should not continue.

Wang called on the international community to disapprove of the long-term indifference by Western countries to the Palestinian issue, while stressing that China will continue to stand firmly with the Palestinians.

China will not cease its support for the just cause of the Palestinian people until the Palestinian issue is resolved, he noted.

Wang said that China will stick to the four-point proposal it has made on resolving the Palestinian issue, and reiterated the specific approaches China has put forward to the issue.

China believes that the authority of the Palestinian National Authority should be enhanced, and that the Palestinian factions should be supported for greater unity, whereby they can achieve a real internal reconciliation, Wang said.

China also considers it necessary to hold an extensive, authoritative and influential international peace conference with the participation by the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and all stakeholders in the Middle East peace process in seeking an effective way to find a political solution of the Palestinian issue, Wang said.

China will continue to call on the international community to increase its attention and input, and play a constructive role for the fundamental settlement of the Palestinian issue, he said.

China is ready to continue to provide anti-epidemic and humanitarian assistance to Palestine and help its refugees outside Palestine through the UN channels, Wang added.

Al-Maliki highly appreciated China's four-point proposal on the Palestinian issue.

The Palestinian foreign minister thanked China for always upholding fairness and justice on the Palestinian issue and supporting Palestine in alleviating its humanitarian plight.

He looked forward to China's continued support for a fundamental solution of the Palestinian issue and the achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Palestinian side fully endorses the convening of an international peace conference and hopes that the upgraded conference will be held at an early date, said Al-Maliki.

Wang arrived here on Monday to attend the OIC foreign ministers' meeting and for a visit to Pakistan.

