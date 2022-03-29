China to continue protecting overseas nationals after successful evacuation mission in Ukraine

(People's Daily App) 15:29, March 29, 2022

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese embassies will continue to promote consular protection and build a "safe China overseas,” ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Monday.

"In the course of the evacuation, more than 5,200 Chinese nationals in Ukraine were safely evacuated to neighboring countries,” Wang said at an afternoon press briefing. “Except for one who was injured while driving and has been treated, all the compatriots who voluntarily evacuated are safe, ensuring no deaths or group injuries during the evacuation.”

More than 4,600 Chinese nationals were first evacuated to neighboring countries and then took 20 temporary flights home as arranged by the Chinese government, according to Wang.

"Concrete actions will tell every overseas Chinese that we are with you and the motherland is behind you, no matter what time and where you are,” he said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese diplomatic missions overseas will continue to promote consular protection mechanisms and build a safe China overseas,” he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)