FMs of 4 Asian countries, Panama to visit China

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, and Myanmar Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin will each visit China between March 31 and April 3, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday, noting that Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes will visit China on April 4.

The spokesperson told a regular press briefing that Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar are all important members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as friendly neighbors of China and important partners in the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Noting that this year marks the beginning of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang Wenbin said that China looks forward to working with all parties to implement the consensus of the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations last year, and to promote the Global Development Initiative to take the lead in the surrounding areas.

China will also hold an in-depth exchange of views with other parties on the current regional and international situation, so as to inject more positive energy into regional peace and stability as well as world prosperity and development, the spokesperson said.

