HKSAR gov't strongly opposes unfounded British, U.S. reports on Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday expressed strong opposition to unfounded remarks on Hong Kong in the so-called six-monthly report on Hong Kong issued by Britain and the so-called Hong Kong Policy Act Report issued by the United States.

"We strongly oppose the unfounded and ridiculous allegations against the HKSAR government made by foreign countries through various reports," according to an HKSAR government spokesperson. "The HKSAR government urges foreign countries to stop interfering in the internal affairs of China through Hong Kong affairs."

The HKSAR government debunked the reports released on Thursday, and clarified facts regarding HKSAR's Legislative Council (LegCo) election, as well as the national security law in HKSAR, judicial independence and press freedom in Hong Kong.

The seventh-term LegCo election is an important election held in December last year after the improvements to the electoral system of the HKSAR which fully implements the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and it was conducted in accordance with the law, and was open, fair, honest and efficient, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"It manifests the broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation, and fair competition of the new electoral system," the spokesperson added.

Following the implementation of the national security law in HKSAR in 2020, chaos stopped and stability has been restored in Hong Kong, according to the statement.

The national security law in HKSAR ensures the resolute, full and faithful implementation of "one country, two systems" under which the Hong Kong people administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy, and the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people under the Basic Law of the HKSAR are well-protected, said the statement.

Judicial independence in Hong Kong after the implementation of the national security law in HKSAR remains robust as ever, said the spokesperson.

"The HKSAR government must also point out that the media landscape in Hong Kong is as vibrant as ever," the spokesperson noted.

