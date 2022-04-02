China urges Britain to abandon colonial mindset, stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

Xinhua) 09:26, April 02, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns and firmly opposes a report on Hong Kong released by the UK government, urging the British side to stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and other internal affairs of China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query. It is reported that the UK released the latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, criticizing China's Hong Kong policy, especially the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Zhao pointed out that since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the Chinese side is committed to fully and faithfully implementing the policy of One Country, Two Systems under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy, and Hong Kong residents enjoy far more rights and freedoms in accordance with law than they did before 1997.

"Since the implementation of the national security law, national security has been protected, rule of law and justice have been upheld, and the legitimate rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents and foreign nationals in Hong Kong have been better protected," Zhao said, adding that with the full support from the Central Government and the joint efforts of all communities of Hong Kong, the city will enjoy lasting prosperity and stability, and its status as an international financial, shipping and trading center will be further consolidated.

"Any attack and smear against the national security law cannot hold back the trend of Hong Kong's transition from chaos to stability and prosperity," he said, pointing out that the British side's attempt to disturb Hong Kong residents will never succeed, whether by publishing reports, manipulating the BNO passports, or pressuring judges to resign.

He emphasized that after Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the UK has no sovereignty, no jurisdiction and no right of supervision over Hong Kong. "And there is no 'historical responsibility' whatsoever," he added.

Noting the British side has repeatedly raised the Sino-British Joint Declaration and passed judgment on Hong Kong affairs with the so-called semiannual report, Zhao said that the UK is hurting its own image by lecturing others and replaying its same old tune.

"The UK should face squarely the fact that Hong Kong has returned to the motherland for nearly 25 years, abandon the colonial mindset, respect China's sovereignty and unity, stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs and other internal affairs of China, and avoid making more troubles for China-UK relations," he said.

