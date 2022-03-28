Residents receive epidemic control supplies in Hong Kong
Staff distribute epidemic control supplies to residents in Hong Kong, south China, March 27, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 3,555 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,482 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Staff sort out epidemic control supplies in Hong Kong, south China, March 27, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 3,555 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,482 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A staff distributes epidemic control supplies to residents in Hong Kong, south China, March 27, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 3,555 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,482 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
