Residents receive epidemic control supplies in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:32, March 28, 2022

Staff distribute epidemic control supplies to residents in Hong Kong, south China, March 27, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 3,555 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,482 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Staff sort out epidemic control supplies in Hong Kong, south China, March 27, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 3,555 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,482 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A staff distributes epidemic control supplies to residents in Hong Kong, south China, March 27, 2022. On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 3,555 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 4,482 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

