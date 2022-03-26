Distribution of anti-epidemic supply kits to begin in April in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 11:03, March 26, 2022

HONG KONG, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Friday that anti-epidemic supply kits will be distributed to all Hong Kong residents in early April.

The HKSAR government will distribute the supply kits to around 3 million families in Hong Kong, which include rapid antigen test (RAT) kits, KN95 masks and traditional Chinese medicines, among others, Lam told a press conference.

Lam urged the public to use RATs more often after they receive the supply kits and to report their test results to the government's online platform within 24 hours once testing positive.

The chief executive said the timely report of positive cases will help the government keep track of the epidemic development and arrange appropriate triage and stratified treatment for patients as early as possible, while enabling the public to obtain infection records that can be used for sick leave applications and vaccination arrangements.

Jack Chan, acting secretary for Home Affairs of the HKSAR government, said the supply kits mainly consisting of mainland-aided anti-epidemic supplies reflect the central government's care and support for Hong Kong compatriots.

Chan said the Housing Department will be responsible for the distribution of supply kits to all people including those living far away.

The government will also set up a number of distribution points in all 18 districts to ensure the full distribution of supply kits.

On Friday, Hong Kong registered a total of 10,405 new daily COVID-19 infections, including 4,578 by nucleic acid tests and 5,827 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed.

