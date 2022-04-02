Top political advisor stresses enhanced supervision over Yangtze River environmental protection

Xinhua) 09:21, April 02, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a symposium calling for stepped-up democratic supervision over environmental protection along the Yangtze River in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday called for stepped-up democratic supervision over environmental protection along the Yangtze River.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks at a symposium attended by leaders of non-CPC political parties and persons without party affiliation, as well as officials from the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Democratic supervision of the environmental protection of the Yangtze River is an important political task that the CPC Central Committee has entrusted to the central committees of other political parties and individuals without party affiliation, Wang said.

Such supervision work must focus on concerns of both the CPC Central Committee and people at grassroots levels as well as difficult problems in practice, he said.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)