Top political advisor urges enhanced consultation on implementing five-year plan

Xinhua) 09:31, June 24, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 17th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called on political advisors nationwide to improve their capabilities of consultation on implementing the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks when presiding over the closing meeting of a Standing Committee session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Commending the consultation work carried out by members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee during the session, Wang emphasized more prospective research, in-depth consultation and constructive advice on major programs concerning economic and social development over the next five years.

Political advisors should also carry out democratic oversight of the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, he said.

Attendees at the meeting voted on personnel matters.

A lecture on the history of the Party was held ahead of the meeting.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)