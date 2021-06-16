China releases new five-year plan on legal awareness

Xinhua) 13:19, June 16, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities have released a five-year plan on carrying out publicity and education to raise public awareness of the law, in a bid to facilitate economic and social development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The plan circulated by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council and formulated by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Ministry of Justice, is the eighth of its kind, aiming to create a sound legal environment for fully building a modern socialist China.

The country is looking to significantly improve legal awareness among the public and law-based social governance, as well as to build a more integrated system of law education by 2025, according to the plan.

Stressing the importance of publicizing the Constitution and the Civil Code, the plan notes that activities should be held on studying the Constitution, while the content of the Civil Code should be included in the national education system.

The document puts forward several measures to nurture a socialist culture of rule of law, such as creating high-quality art works and productions, enhancing the preservation of the legacy that the CPC led the Chinese people to develop the rule of law in the revolutionary period, and strengthening international communication and cooperation in the field.

The application of new technologies and media is encouraged to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of people, thus improving the accuracy and effectiveness of law-publicity products.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)