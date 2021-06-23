China's top political advisor stresses expanding domestic demand

Xinhua) 10:42, June 23, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends panel discussions at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee on June 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday stressed the importance of expanding domestic demand in fostering a new development paradigm.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks when attending panel discussions at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Wang stressed the need to comprehend the significance of the strategy on expanding domestic demand, and called for coordinated work on the supply and demand sides.

Boosting domestic demand and stabilizing external demand should reinforce each other to foster a strong synergy to facilitate building a new development paradigm, he said.

Wang urged political advisors to continuously enrich the practice of consultation and improve its efficacy to make more contributions to high-quality economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.

Wang also attended a plenary meeting of the session in the afternoon.

Nine members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee offered suggestions at the meeting, such as expanding financing channels for modern infrastructure construction and pushing the upgrading of traditional industries.

Reforms in logistics mechanism should be deepened to accelerate smooth economic circulation, while industrial vitalization plans for areas lifted out of poverty should be formulated and implemented, according to their proposals.

Other suggestions include accelerating the building of a green trade system and fostering a stronger public health system.

