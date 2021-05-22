China's top political advisor calls for enhancing consultative mechanism

Xinhua) 11:15, May 22, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for efforts to improve the evaluation mechanism for consultative work in a bid to raise the quality of consultations from political advisory bodies.

Wang, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee on Friday.

Noting the effective role of the evaluation mechanism in shifting the focus of consultative work from quantity to quality, Wang urged efforts to make better use of the evaluation results to boost the quality and effectiveness of political advisors' consultations.

The meeting adopted the draft agenda and schedule of the 17th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, and decided the meeting will be held from June 21 to 23 and focus on advancing the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and forging a new development paradigm.

The meeting also heard a report on the targeted poverty alleviation work of political advisory bodies across the country and work in the next step.

