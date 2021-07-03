Top political advisor stresses ethnic unity, exchanges

Xinhua) 09:31, July 03, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with representatives of ethnic minorities from across China in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday stressed efforts to promote unity, interactions and exchanges among different ethnic groups.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks when meeting with 516 representatives of ethnic minorities from across China.

Calling for enhanced recognition of China, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics, Wang urged determination in the fight against ethnic separatists.

The ethnic-minority representatives are role models in promoting ethnic unity, poverty alleviation and the fight against COVID-19, and are in Beijing to participate in the CPC centenary celebrations.

