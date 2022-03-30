Political advisors urged to greet 20th CPC national congress with solid work

March 30, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a Chairperson's Council meeting of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's national political advisory body has been urged to do solid work in conducting consultations and deliberations to greet the convocation of the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) later this year.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), called for solid efforts of the CPPCC National Committee in giving advice to the government, building consensus and pooling strength.

The remarks were made as Wang presided over the 70th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing on Tuesday.

The meeting heard a report on the work of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC.

A plan was adopted by the meeting for reviewing the progress made by the CPPCC National Committee in implementing the guiding principles of the central conference on the CPPCC's work.

The meeting also studied and decided on the titles of key proposals from the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC and relevant oversight means, among other matters.

