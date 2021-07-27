Top political advisor stresses balanced population growth

Xinhua) 09:38, July 27, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a special consultative conference on aging population and balanced population growth in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Monday underlined the importance of grasping the demographic trend and the law of population aging to promote long-term balanced population growth.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks at a special consultative conference in Beijing on aging population and balanced population growth.

More than 40 political advisors, experts, and representatives working at the community level put forward proposals on the matter at the conference. Over 100 political advisors voiced their opinions via a mobile platform.

Noting China faces twin challenges from the aging population and the decline in fertility, the political advisors called for efforts to develop a multiple-level elderly care system and boost the industry centering on silver-haired people.

They also proposed raising the statutory age for retirement gradually and implementing the newly unveiled three-child policy and supportive measures.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the conference.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)