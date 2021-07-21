China to regulate application of human-assisted reproductive technology

July 21, 2021

Children take part in outdoor activity with the guidance of teacher at Beijing Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China will tighten supervision of human-assisted reproductive technology and related applications, according to a newly released decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term balanced population development.

In order to enhance the level of prenatal and postnatal care services, the country will strengthen planning and exercise strict assessment for approval of the technology, so as to build a service system of human-assisted reproductive technology with balanced supply and demand, as well as rational arrangements, the decision noted.

It also highlighted the importance of preventing birth defects by ensuring the health of pregnant, lying-in women and children in the meantime.

The decision, dated June 26, 2021, was adopted by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council. It was released on Tuesday.

