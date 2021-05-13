Home>>
Infographic: China's population reaches 1.41178 bln
(People's Daily) 09:26, May 13, 2021
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China releases results of seventh national census
- China to make public results of the 7th national population census on Tuesday
- Beijing population to drop in 2022 as newborns hit decade low: demographer
- China's mainland population crosses 1.4 billion
- Population size of Guangdong tops list of Chinese provinces for 13 consecutive years
- Southern Chinese cities see significant population inflow
- Hong Kong population grows by 0.9 pct to over 7.48 mln
- Experts wary of shrinking population
- China to release birth figures for 2018, vowing to strengthen population studies
- China will have declining population around 2028
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.