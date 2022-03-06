Hong Kong reports 37,529 new COVID-19 cases

A deliveryman wearing a face mask rides on a street in south China's Hong Kong, March 5, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 37,529 new COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths on Saturday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A citizen waits to see a doctor at a designated clinic in south China's Hong Kong, March 5, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 37,529 new COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths on Saturday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

