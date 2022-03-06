Home>>
Central gov't aids Hong Kong to build emergency hospital
(Xinhua) 10:11, March 06, 2022
SHENZHEN, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The construction of an emergency hospital, aided by central authorities, began on Sunday in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to help control the surge in coronavirus cases.
Around 6 a.m., more than 200 administrative staff and more than 1,700 workers from China State Construction Engineering Corporation arrived at Lok Ma Chau Loop area, where the hospital with 1,000 beds will be built.
