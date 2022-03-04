Hong Kong's new electoral system guarantees people's democratic rights: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:44, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The new electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) guarantees people's democratic rights, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

Under the new electoral system, the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" has been implemented and the political pattern with wide and balanced participation of various sectors in Hong Kong has been established, Guo Weimin said when answering questions at a press conference.

The fact has proved that the new electoral system conforms to the principle of "one country, two systems," matches Hong Kong's reality, and provides institutional support for the continued success of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, Guo said.

Hong Kong completed elections of the Election Committee and the seventh-term Legislative Council last year and will hold the election for HKSAR chief executive in May, which, originally scheduled for March, was postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)