Newly built community isolation facility starts admitting 1st batch of COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:21, March 03, 2022

Staff members arrange an isolation room for COVID-19 patients at the community isolation facility (CIF) in Tsing Yi, south China's Hong Kong, March 2, 2022. A newly built CIF started admitting its first batch of COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening.

The facility, located in Tsing Yi, is open for service one day after its construction was completed within just one week on Monday with the support of the mainland.

The CIF, with the capacity of accommodating about 3,900 patients, is a combination of modular cubicles, with each room equipped with basic furniture and bedding, air conditioner, smoke detector, and fire extinguisher. (Xinhua/Wan Houde)

