Xi's article urging young officials to improve competence to be published

Xinhua) 09:23, February 01, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping urging young officials to make themselves the pillars of the state capable of shouldering important social responsibilities will be published.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Tuesday in this year's third issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Young officials serve as a vital force for the cause of the Party and the country, the article says, adding they must work hard for the realization of the Second Centenary Goal, and live up to the expectations of the Party and the people.

The article stresses that young officials should maintain firm ideals and convictions, remain loyal to the Party, as well as pay attention to and seek truth from facts.

Young officials should boldly assume their responsibilities and perform their duties, the article says, adding they must act boldly and resolutely do whatever is beneficial to the Party and the people.

The article also underlines the need for them to stick to principles and dare to fight.

Young officials should strictly abide by rules and follow principles, it says, noting they should always put the Party and the people above everything else, and always act for the public good, remaining completely upright and unstained by corruption.

The article says young officials should study and practise diligently, improve their abilities across the board, seize the day and live it to the full, and constantly improve themselves.

