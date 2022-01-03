Xi exchanges congratulations with Kazakh leaders on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:04, January 03, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages respectively with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)