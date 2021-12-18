Home>>
Xi's speech at major conference of artists, writers published
(Xinhua) 13:24, December 18, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association has been published.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on Dec. 14.
The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
