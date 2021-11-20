Xiplomacy: Xi's remarks on upholding common values of humanity

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has constantly called for upholding and promoting the common values of humanity, which include peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

He also reiterated on multiple occasions China's unwavering commitment to the common values of humanity. The following are some highlights of Xi's recent remarks in this regard.

Nov. 16

Xi had a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the direction of China-U.S. relations and on some topics of global importance.

During the meeting, Xi highlighted China's commitment to peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom -- the common values of humanity.

Drawing ideological lines or dividing the world into different camps or rival groups will only make the world suffer. The bitter lessons of the Cold War are still fresh in memory, he noted, adding that it is hoped that the U.S. side can keep its word of not seeking a "new Cold War" with concrete actions.

July 6

While delivering a keynote speech at the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing, Xi urged the international community to safeguard the common values of humanity.

"We need to champion the common values of humanity, foster broad-minded tolerance toward the understanding of values by different civilizations, and respect the explorations of different peoples to turn values into reality," he said.

"By doing so, the common values of humanity will be translated into the practice of individual countries to serve the interests of their own people in a concrete and realistic way," he said.

July 5

During a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, Xi urged China and Europe to uphold correct mutual cognition, adding China has been committed to the common values of humanity including peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom.

Noting the persisting severe situation of COVID-19 globally and the uncertain prospect of economic recovery, Xi said the world more than ever needs mutual respect and close collaboration, rather than suspicion, antagonism or zero-sum game.

"We should uphold this spirit, view each other's differences in a correct way, rationally handle divergences, and ensure ties between the two sides move forward," Xi said.

June 28

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement, officially deciding to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

During talks between the two heads of state via video link before the announcement, both sides agreed to jointly promote the common human values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy, and freedom, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and work together to tackle common challenges and promote building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The two heads of state pledged to jointly and firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations as the core and the international order based on international law. They also pledged to protect global strategic security and stability, support and practice true multilateralism, oppose interference in other countries' affairs under the guise of "democracy" and "human rights," and resist unilateral coercive sanctions.

