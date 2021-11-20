Book on studying Xi's speech at CPC centenary ceremony published

Xinhua) 09:12, November 20, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A book on studying the spirit of an important speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a ceremony marking the Party's centenary on July 1 has been published.

The book, published by the People's Publishing House, elaborates the significance, contents and rich implications of Xi's speech and reflects the CPC's glorious journey and great achievements over the past century.

It will assist officials and the public in better studying and implementing the spirit of the speech and the spirit of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

