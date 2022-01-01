Quotable quotes of Xi Jinping's 2022 New Year Address

January 01, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended best wishes to all in his New Year Address to ring in 2022.

In the speech delivered on Friday, the New Year's Eve, Xi reviewed what China achieved in 2021 and expressed hopes for the new year.

The following are some quotes of his address:

-- We have set out on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and are making confident strides on the path toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

-- In the passage of time, we have seen and experienced a resilient and dynamic China.

-- To realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will be no easy task like a walk in the park.

-- The myriad of things we attend to all boil down to matters concerning every household.

-- To ensure that everyone leads a better life, we must never rest on what we have achieved, and there is still a long way to go.

-- If we do not fail Nature, Nature shall never fail us.

-- The hard work and dedication of countless unsung heroes have all added to the great momentum of China's march forward in the new era.

-- We will spare no effort to present a great (Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter) Games to the world. The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready. Enditem

