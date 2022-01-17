Home>>
Xi to address 2022 WEF virtual session
(Xinhua) 18:08, January 17, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday will attend the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session in Beijing and deliver a special address at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, who is founder and executive chairman of the WEF.
