Xi to address 2022 WEF virtual session

Xinhua) 18:08, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday will attend the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session in Beijing and deliver a special address at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, who is founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

