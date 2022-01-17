No "countercurrents" could stop trend of economic globalization: Xi

Xinhua) 18:23, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that no "countercurrents" could stop the trend of economic globalization.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session.

"Economic globalization is the trend of the times. Though countercurrents are sure to exist in a river, none could stop it from flowing to the sea," Xi said.

"Driving forces bolster the river's momentum, and resistance may yet enhance its flow. Despite the countercurrents and dangerous shoals along the way, economic globalization has never and will not veer off course," he said.

"Countries around the world should uphold true multilateralism," Xi said. "We should remove barriers, not erect walls. We should open up, not close off. We should seek integration, not decoupling. This is the way to build an open world economy."

