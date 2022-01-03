"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart
BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Domestic drama movie "Embrace Again" on Sunday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.
The film revolves around stories of a group of ordinary people during the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, spotlighting people's mutual support at the trying times in early 2020.
Directed by Xue Xiaolu and starring Huang Bo and Jia Ling, the film raked in nearly 98 million yuan (around 13.3 million U.S. dollars) on its thrid day of screening.
Domestic comedy movie "Another Me" ranked second on the box office chart, raking in around 7.46 million yuan on Sunday.
It was followed by "G Storm," the fifth installment of a crime thriller franchise. The film generated 72.5 million yuan on its third day of release.
