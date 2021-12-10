China launches first space class from Tiangong space station

Ecns.cn) 11:22, December 10, 2021

A child watches a live class delivered by the Shenzhou-13 crew, in front of an outdoor screen in Dongcheng District, Beijing, Dec. 9, 2021. China's first space class from its space station Tiangong was held on Thursday afternoon, given by Shenzhou-13 crew members Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

