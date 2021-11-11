We Are China

How Shenzhou-13 crew enjoy meal aboard China's space station

(People's Daily App) 11:18, November 11, 2021

A series of videos recently showed how the Shenzhou-13 crew enjoyed a meal aboard China's space station.

Wang Yaping came to the dining table first and took out the meals and tableware.

Ye Guangfu and Zhai Zhigang also finished their work before lunch.

More than 100 different dishes were provided to the orbiting astronauts.

A personalized diet was designed for each crew member.

For example, spicy food for Ye and seafood for Wang, who is from a coastal province.

Zhai has a wide-ranging appetite and can always stir up some fun during the meal.

In the footage, he suspended a rice cake in the air.

The ground support team said the astronauts have good appetites and can consume over 90% of their daily ration.

