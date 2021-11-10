Happy birthday to Wang Yaping's daughter

(People's Daily App) 17:13, November 10, 2021

“I hope my mommy will be safe and sound in space!” On the birthday of the 6-year-old daughter of China’s first female spacewalker WangYaping, the little girl was dressed in pink and her birthday wish was all about her mom.

