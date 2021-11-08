Home>>
China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts conducting extravehicular activities
(Xinhua) 09:18, November 08, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping, donning China-developed Feitian spacesuits, are conducting extravehicular activities (EVAs), the China Manned Space Agency said on Sunday evening.
Ye Guangfu stayed inside to support his crewmates to complete the operations.
The EVAs are underway and expected to last for six hours, according to the agency.
