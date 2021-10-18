Retired NASA astronaut praises Chinese female astronaut Wang Yaping

(People's Daily App) 14:26, October 18, 2021

"Long hair is a statement that space is for women, too," said Catherine Coleman, a retired NASA astronaut, in a video to wish China's first female astronaut a safe journey.

The Shenzhou-13 spaceship was launched at 12:23 am Saturday, and the crew will stay in orbit for six months.

Wang Yaping, who is the country's first female astronaut to stay in China's space station and conduct spacewalks, has inspired millions of women as they gaze upon the sky with an indescribable pride for the growing power of women in today's society.

