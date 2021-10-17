Shenzhou-13 astronauts enter Tianzhou-3 cargo craft

Xinhua) 11:14, October 17, 2021

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2021 shows the Shenzhou-13 crew entering the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft. The Shenzhou-13 crew has entered the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft to transfer the cargo, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Sunday. After successfully stationing in China's space station core module Tianhe, the Shenzhou-13 crew opened the hatch of the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and entered it at 9:50 a.m. (Beijing Time), the CMSA said. The crew will also open the hatch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft. They will carry out cargo transfer and other related work as planned. (Photo by Zhao Yuliang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-13 crew has entered the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft to transfer the cargo, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Sunday.

After successfully stationing in China's space station core module Tianhe, the Shenzhou-13 crew opened the hatch of the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and entered it at 9:50 a.m. (Beijing Time), the CMSA said.

The crew will also open the hatch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft. They will carry out cargo transfer and other related work as planned.

The Shenzhou-13 spaceship was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert Saturday.

After Shenzhou-13 successfully completed a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the core module Tianhe, the crew entered the core module. They will stay in orbit for six months, setting a new record for China's crewed space mission duration.

