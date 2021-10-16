See-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-13 mission

Xinhua) 13:44, October 16, 2021

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 15, 2021. Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang (C), Wang Yaping (R) and Ye Guangfu will stay in space for about six months. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission was held on Friday evening at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

