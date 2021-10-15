Training moments of Shenzhou-13 crew for space mission

Ecns.cn) 15:22, October 15, 2021

Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping conducts walking out of the capsule training underwater, March 8, 2021. (Photo/Xu Bu)

The Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship will be launched at 12:23 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Thursday.

The spaceship will take three astronauts -- Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu -- into space for the construction of China's space station.

