China unveils Shenzhou-13 crew for six-month space station mission

Xinhua) 17:05, October 14, 2021

Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang (C), Wang Yaping (R) and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency at a press conference on Oct. 14, 2021. (Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a press conference Thursday.

Zhai performed China's first spacewalk in the Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008. Wang, who attended the Shenzhou-10 mission in 2013, will be the first Chinese female astronaut to visit China's space station and carry out extravehicular activities. Ye is a new comer to space, according to Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

The trio will stay in orbit for six months, which will be a regular duration for following Chinese astronauts to work and live in the space station, Lin said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)