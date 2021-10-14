China unveils Shenzhou-13 crew for space station mission

Xinhua) 15:17, October 14, 2021

JIUQUAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency at a press conference Thursday.

