China unveils Shenzhou-13 crew for space station mission
(Xinhua) 15:17, October 14, 2021
JIUQUAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu will carry out the Shenzhou-13 spaceflight mission, and Zhai will be the commander, announced the China Manned Space Agency at a press conference Thursday.
