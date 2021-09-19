Home>>
Tianzhou-2 docks with Tianhe's front docking port
(Xinhua) 14:55, September 19, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Tianzhou-2 cargo craft separated from the rear docking port of China's space station core module Tianhe at 10:25 a.m. (Beijing time) Saturday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The craft then moved to the front docking port and completed a computer-orchestrated rendezvous and docking. The whole process lasted about four hours, the CMSA said.
It also said that the combination of Tianhe and Tianzhou-2 is in good condition, waiting for docking with the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship.
