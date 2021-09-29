Models of China's space station and lunar rover Yutu displayed in Vienna

Xinhua) 08:21, September 29, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2021 shows a model of China's lunar rover Yutu at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria. Models of space projects from across the world including China's space station and lunar rover Yutu are displayed at the Vienna International Center. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

