Models of China's space station and lunar rover Yutu displayed in Vienna
(Xinhua) 08:21, September 29, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2021 shows a model of China's lunar rover Yutu at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria. Models of space projects from across the world including China's space station and lunar rover Yutu are displayed at the Vienna International Center. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
